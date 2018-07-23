Add new comment

Damen Shipyards Group has successfully completed the transaction with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the Mangalia shipyard, formerly known as Daewoo Mangalia Heavy Industries (DMHI), and started operations.

To signify its first day of operations at Damen Shipyards Mangalia in Romania, Damen held a modest ceremony at the yard on Monday, 23 July. The yard, which will be renamed Damen Shipyards Mangalia, will be operated as a joint venture with the Romanian Government. Damen has assumed operational control.

Largest Yard in the Damen Shipyards Group

The yard is located on the Black Sea coast, has three drydocks with a total length of 982 m and 1.6 km of berthing space. The docks, with a width of 48 and 60 m, will provide Damen with capacity to cater for larger maritime vessels and structures. As such, this move represents a strategic complement to Damen’s current shipyard portfolio, with the possibility for the construction and conversion of larger, high-end, and complex ferries, offshore construction vessels, etc. The yard’s total area of approximately 1 million m2 makes it the largest yard in the Damen Shipyards Group.

Challenging Times Ahead

Speaking at the event Damen Shipyards Group executive board member Mr. Eggink, CFO, said: ‘We will face a challenging period, considering the yard’s current condition. However, with the full support of the Romanian Government, 2MMS, the shipyard’s experienced workforce, and the local community, Damen aims to restore the financial health of the yard, stabilise employment and pursue fitting commercial opportunities internationally that will contribute to rebuilding activity levels. In the meantime, Damen will facilitate a smooth transition and keep talented and skilled resources meaningfully employed.’

Damen has already operated another yard in Romania since 1999, Damen Shipyards Galati since 1999. This yard has been responsible for some of the group’s most significant vessel deliveries in recent years.

Picture: Damen Shipyards Mangalia.